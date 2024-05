The Blue Jays optioned Lukes to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Lukes was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, but the return of Kevin Kiermaier (hip) from the injured list will force Lukes back to Buffalo without appearing in a game for Toronto. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .284/.348/.432 in the minors this season and could return to the Blue Jays if their outfield depth is tested again later in the year.