Lukes went 2-for-4 and scored one run during Toronto's 9-2 win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

It's a small sample size, but through 24 spring training at-bats, Lukes is hitting .500 after registering a paltry .192 average across 175 at-bats last season. The 29-year-old's ability to play multiple outfield spots could land him a spot on the Opening Day roster, but it's hard to project much fantasy value in that expected role.