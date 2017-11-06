Lopez was outrighted from the 40-man roster Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Lopez was a liability defensively, as he threw out just one of 17 runners on stolen base attempts. Additionally, he didn't provide much on offense. Over 24 games he slashed .222/.306/.463 while striking out 21 times across 62 plate appearances.

