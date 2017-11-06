Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Removed from 40-man roster
Lopez was outrighted from the 40-man roster Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Lopez was a liability defensively, as he threw out just one of 17 runners on stolen base attempts. Additionally, he didn't provide much on offense. Over 24 games he slashed .222/.306/.463 while striking out 21 times across 62 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Failing to stop base stealers•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Plates two in losing effort Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Draws third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Takes over for Russell Martin•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Gets called up Friday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...