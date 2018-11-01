Lopez was dealt to the Braves from San Diego on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Lopez spent a majority of the past season at the Triple-A level, though he did play in 37 games for the Padres while serving as a reserve catcher. He slashed just .176/.265/.284 with three home runs and 13 RBI in those contests. The 31-year-old shouldn't be counted on to provide much value for fantasy purposes moving forward. Lopez will add depth at the catching position for Atlanta while this move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Padres.