Lopez was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

After going unclaimed off waivers, Lopez will remain in the Atlanta organization as a depth catcher in the high minors. Since Gwinnett teammate Alex Jackson already has a spot on the 40-man roster, he'll presumably rank ahead of Lopez for a promotion in the event the big club requires another catcher beyond Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers.

More News
Our Latest Stories