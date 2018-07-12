Lopez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lopez has struggled to a .180 average with three homers and 13 RBI through 34 games with the Padres this season, but he'll get another shot after the demotion of Joey Lucchesi. Lopez likely won't see much playing time behind Austin Hedges and A.J. Ellis.

More News
Our Latest Stories