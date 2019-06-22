Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk Friday against the Red Sox.

Grichuk delivered a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, and he singled home a run in the seventh to push the lead to four. The 27-year-old is slashing .228/.287/.425 with 14 home runs and 31 RBI over 74 games in 2019.