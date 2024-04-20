Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 17-1 win over the Giants.

The righty-hitting Grichuk was in the lineup against a left-handed starter, and the outfielder participated in the fun with a two-run double in the fifth inning. He singled an inning earlier to extend a hit streak to five games. When the Diamondbacks built a big lead in the later innings, he was removed for a pinch hitter and replaced in right field by Pavin Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. As a lefty batter, Smith is not expected to challenge Grichuk's current role. Grichuk has a .265/.278/.471 slash line with one home run, four doubles, six RBI and four runs over 36 plate appearances.