Grichuk started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta.

Grichuk was activated from the injured list Friday and made his season debut the next day. He singled in a run during Arizona's six-run first inning. The righty-hitter should start most games when the Diamondbacks face a left-hander, as was the case Saturday against Max Fried. Atlanta has another southpaw, Chris Sale, scheduled for Sunday, and Grichuk could make his season debut in the field.