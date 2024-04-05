Grichuk (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Although he is not in Friday's lineup in Atlanta, Grichuk is ready for his Diamondbacks debut following a minimum stay on the IL as he worked his way back from January ankle surgery. Much of his playing time figures to come against lefties, although he could see some starts versus righties while Alek Thomas (hamstring) is out.