Grichuk (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Although he is not in Friday's lineup in Atlanta, Grichuk is ready for his Diamondbacks debut following a minimum stay on the IL as he worked his way back from January ankle surgery. Much of his playing time figures to come against lefties, although he could see some starts versus righties while Alek Thomas (hamstring) is out.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Plays five innings in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Begins rehab in Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Lands on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Will move to injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Could start season on IL•