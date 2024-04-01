Grichuk (ankle) started in center field and went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in a rehab game for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Grichuk made his second start while on rehab assignment at Reno. After playing five innings Friday, he was on the field for seven innings Sunday. "I spoke to him a short time ago and he said he feels really good," Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. "He was in the field two nights ago and made plays, did what he was supposed to do. Everything is pushing in a very positive direction." The manager said earlier this spring that Grichuk could have served as the DH on the major league roster to start the season, but the organization wanted him to get some time in the field while on rehab. That suggests a return at or soon after the 10-day minimum.