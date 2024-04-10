Grichuk started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Grichuk provided what eventually turned out to be the game-winning hit with a second-inning home run, his first of the season. He's started four consecutive games. The first three against lefties, as expected, before Tuesday's start against a right-hander. Grichuk got the start in place of a resting Lourdes Gurriel.