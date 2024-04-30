Share Video

Grichuk went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Grichuk, starting for the first time in five games, delivered the Diamondbacks' final run with a sacrifice fly as part of a three-run fifth inning. Arizona faced a string of right-handers the last week, forcing the righty-hitting outfielder to the bench.

