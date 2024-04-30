Grichuk went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Grichuk, starting for the first time in five games, delivered the Diamondbacks' final run with a sacrifice fly as part of a three-run fifth inning. Arizona faced a string of right-handers the last week, forcing the righty-hitting outfielder to the bench.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Extends hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Swats first homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Plays in field Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Makes season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Activated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Makes second rehab appearance•