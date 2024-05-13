Grichuk went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Grichuk entered as a pinch hitter for designated hitter Joc Pederson and doubled in two runs, upping the Diamondbacks lead to 9-1. He finished out the game at DH. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has rigidly stuck to having Pederson mostly face right-handers -- just five plate appearances against lefties -- so when southpaw reliever Cionel Perez entered the game, Grichuk got the opportunity with runners in scoring position. As a pinch hitter in 2024, Grichuk is 5-for-7 with a walk, three doubles and three RBI.