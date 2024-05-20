Grichuk went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Tigers.

Grichuk singled as a pinch hitter to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and came around to score the winning run. He's been uncanny as a pinch hitter, going 7-for-10 with a walk when batting for a teammate. The right-hitting outfielder/DH is typically in the lineup against lefties and has made just four starts over the last 17 games.