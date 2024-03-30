Grichuk (ankle) started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's rehab game for Triple-A Reno.
Grichuk tested out the ankle for the first time, playing five innings in center field and scoring from first base on a double. His right-handed bat could be useful as a regular platoon mate in center field once he's ready to join the major-league club.
