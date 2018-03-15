Grichuk (ribs) won't play in Thursday's spring training matchup with the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk has been dealing with rib-cage soreness over the last few days, so this move appears to be mostly precautionary. He could remain out of the lineup for the next couple days to ensure that he begins the regular season feeling 100 percent.

