Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Not part of Friday's lineup
Tellez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca.
Tellez struck out five times over his last two games, so manager Charlie Montoyo decided to hold him out for just the second time in 12 games. Tellez played first base regularly the last couple weeks while Justin Smoak was on the injured list, but Smoak was activated Friday, and the two players figure to split the action at first base and in the designated hitter spot like they did earlier in the season.
