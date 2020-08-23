Borucki (1-1) took the loss and blown save against the Rays on Sunday, allowing a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a walk or strikeout.

Borucki entered the game in the fifth inning with runners on first and second and the Jays leading 2-0. He got Kevin Kiermaier to line out for the first out, but a single, sacrifice fly and another single by the next three batters gave the Rays a 3-2 lead. The rough outing handed Borucki his first loss of the season and also charged the southpaw with his second blown save on the campaign.