Burucki will be shut down for several weeks after being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his left arm, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Borucki initially went on the injured list in early April with what was called left triceps inflammation at the time. He had a setback last month when he tried to throw and now has a new diagnosis. With an open-ended timetable, Borucki is a candidate to move to the 60-day IL when/if the Pirates need to free a spot on the 40-man roster.