Borucki (triceps) is expected to begin a throwing program soon, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Borucki landed on the injured list over the weekend with left triceps inflammation, but he's already feeling better and it sounds like he could require only a minimum stay on the IL. The left-hander collected a 2.45 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB over 40.1 innings with Pittsburgh in 2023.