Borucki's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Sunday.

Borucki will take the roster spot of Jose Hernandez after Hernandez was placed on the injured list with a calf strain. Signed to a minor-league contract by the Pirates in May after electing free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment from the Cubs, Borucki will be a middle-innings option for the Bucs while he's on the major-league roster.