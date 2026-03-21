San Francisco signed Borucki to a contract Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Borucki spent time in White Sox camp this spring but was released Friday. He looked good in Grapefruit League action, however, pitching six scoreless innings with an 8:1 K:BB over six appearances, and the Giants were quick to snap him up. Borucki gives San Francisco another lefty in the bullpen and has plenty of experience with 187 regular-season MLB outings under his belt.