Borucki struck out one in a scoreless inning during Friday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics. He also hit a batter.

Borucki hit the first batter he faced before inducing a double play and recording a strikeout to escape the inning. The left-hander has turned in three straight scoreless appearances, striking out two over 4.1 innings during that span. He now owns a 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings in 17 appearances this season.