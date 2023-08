Borucki will serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Twins, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

He's expected to work in front of Osvaldo Bido, who will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he had been initially listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for the series finale in Minnesota. The left-handed Borucki previously served as an opener for Bido on July 22 against the Angels, striking out three over 1.2 scoreless frames.