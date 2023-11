Borucki signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Pirates on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Borucki gets a well-deserved raise after delivering a 2.45 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB over 40.1 innings with Pittsburgh in 2023. He projects to operate in a setup role in 2024.