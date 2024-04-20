Borucki (triceps) felt soreness after playing catch last week and hopes to resume throwing in the next few days, MLB.com reports.
Borucki was placed on the injured list April 7 and was not shut down for long. However, he remains without a timeline to return, and it's unclear whether he may need a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
More News
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Expects to resume throwing soon•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Lands on injured list•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Reaches agreement with Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Opening Sunday's game•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Called up from Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Inks minors deal with Pittsburgh•