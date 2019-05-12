Guerrero will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the White Sox.

Guerrero opened his career as the Blue Jays' No. 5 hitter, but after he offered little impact as a slugger over his first week and a half in the big leagues, Toronto has deployed him out of the two hole in the previous two contests. The lineup change appeared to pay dividends in Saturday's 7-2 loss, as Guerrero turned in the best performance of his young career by reaching base in all four plate appearances (two singles, two walks). The power should eventually show up for Guerrero, but it was encouraging to see him control his at-bats Saturday and put his exceptional plate discipline on full display.