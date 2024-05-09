Guerrero went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
All three hits were singles, but two of them had exit velocities over 113 mph. Guerrero appears to be heating up, batting .350 (14-for-40) over the last 10 games with three doubles and a homer, but his .246/.344/.373 slash line on the season remains disappointing,
