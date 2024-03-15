Parsons walked two and struck out one over three no-hit, scoreless innings of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The 31-year-old right-hander worked his longest outing of the spring, and it's perhaps not a coincidence it came just before Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported that Blue Jays manager John Schneider was hinting that Kevin Gausman (shoulder) wouldn't be ready for Opening Day. Parsons likely isn't in the mix for a rotation spot, but Schneider is comfortable patching together a bullpen day when needed. Should the team decide none of the candidates for a temporary assignment as the fifth starter are up for the job, Parsons could win a spot on the 26-man roster as a long reliever instead.