The Guardians will recall Parsons from Triple-A Columbus and will designate him as their 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Parsons will be available only for the second game of the twin bill and is expected to be returned to Columbus immediately after the doubleheader concludes. If Parsons pitches in Game 2, it would mark his Guardians debut after Cleveland acquired him from Toronto on Wednesday.