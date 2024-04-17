The Guardians recalled Parsons from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After serving as the 27th man for the Guardians' doubleheader with the Yankees this past Saturday, Parsons was returned to Columbus a day later. He'll be eligible to rejoin the Guardians ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston because Cleveland placed fellow reliever Eli Morgan (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Parsons has covered at least two innings in all three of his MLB appearances this season between the Blue Jays and Guardians and should serve as a long reliever/mop-up man during his upcoming stint in the Cleveland bullpen.