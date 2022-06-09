Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Royals.

Making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Collins took Brady Singer deep in the third inning for his fourth homer in only 73 big-league plate appearances this season. The 27-year-old's .212/.288/.455 slash line is less impressive however, and playing time could be hard for him to come by with top prospect Gabriel Moreno also set to join the Blue Jays this weekend -- assuming Collins isn't the player optioned back down to make room.