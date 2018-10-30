Brandon Guyer: Optioned declined by Tribe
Guyer's club option was not picked up by the Indians on Tuesday.
Per T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic, the club could have kept Guyer in the fold for $3 million, but elected to pay his $250,000 buyout instead. He'll hit free agency as a 32-year-old coming off a season in which he hit .206/.300/.371. He's never received more than 385 plate appearances in a season and has hit .250/.339/.388 overall in parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, but Guyer has a .274/.376/.449 career line against lefties.
