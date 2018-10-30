Guyer's club option was not picked up by the Indians on Tuesday.

Per T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic, the club could have kept Guyer in the fold for $3 million, but elected to pay his $250,000 buyout instead. He'll hit free agency as a 32-year-old coming off a season in which he hit .206/.300/.371. He's never received more than 385 plate appearances in a season and has hit .250/.339/.388 overall in parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, but Guyer has a .274/.376/.449 career line against lefties.