Atlanta placed Smith-Shawver on the 15-day injured list Friday with a strained left oblique.

Smith-Shawver struck out four over 4.1 scoreless innings in a spot start versus the Cubs on Thursday but evidently suffere an oblique injury in the process. It's not clear at this point how long he might be sidelined, but oblique strains generally require longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Smith-Shawver might head back to Triple-A Gwinnett once he's healthy, though it could depend on Atlanta's rotation needs at the time.