Smith-Shawver was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Monday.

Smith-Shawver finished with an 8.22 ERA in three Grapefruit League starts but also boasted an 11:2 K:BB across 7.2 innings of work. The young right-hander was always pegged for Gwinnett's rotation to open the season but should wind up making a good number of starts with the big club in 2024.