Smith-Shawver will be on Atlanta's roster for the NLDS against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Bryce Elder are locked in as the NLDS starters for the NL East champions, but Smith-Shawver can be a piggyback option if any of those three face early trouble. The 20-year-old right-hander registered a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB over his first 25.1 major-league innings during the regular season.