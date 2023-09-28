Smith-Shawver was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Smith-Shawver will get a start Thursday against the Cubs as Atlanta goes for the sweep. The 20-year-old right-hander holds a 4.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 21.2 innings in the big leagues. He could be sent back to the minors immediately after Thursday's outing.
