Smith-Shawver was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Smith-Shawver will get a start Thursday against the Cubs as Atlanta goes for the sweep. The 20-year-old right-hander holds a 4.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 21.2 innings in the big leagues. He could be sent back to the minors immediately after Thursday's outing.

