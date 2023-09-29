Smith-Shawver allowed one run on one walk and struck out two over 3.2 hitless innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs.

Smith-Shawver was piggybacked by Kyle Wright. The only run Smith-Shawver allowed came in the first inning as the Cubs were able to scrape together a scoring play with small ball. The 20-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.26 with a 1.11 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB over 25.1 innings across six big-league outings (five starts). He could be sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett if Atlanta wants to replenish its pitching depth for this weekend's series against the Nationals.