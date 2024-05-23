Atlanta recalled Smith-Shawver from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Manager Brian Snitker previously confirmed after Wednesday's 9-2 win that Smith-Shawver would start Thursday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The young right-hander holds a 6.10 ERA and 1.52 WHIP this season with Gwinnett and has posted a 7.43 ERA and allowed six home runs over his last three starts. Given those results, fantasy managers would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach with Smith-Shawver, but the 21-year-old should have an opportunity to make additional starts for Atlanta if he pitches well Thursday.