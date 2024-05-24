Smith-Shawver allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 shutout innings Thursday versus the Cubs, taking a no-decision.

Smith-Shawver pitched fairly well, aside from needing 87 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs. It's a much better showing than his 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB over 31 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett to begin 2024. The right-hander's call-up appears to be a spot start on the surface after Atlanta's doubleheader earlier in the week, so it's unclear if the team will make room for him beyond Thursday. If Smith-Shawver gets a longer look in the rotation, it could come at the expense of Darius Vines.