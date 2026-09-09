Smith-Shawver (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings.

Smith-Shawver immediately fell behind when Junior Caminero launched a 455-foot solo homer in the first inning, though Atlanta quickly tied the game. His outing unraveled in the third, when Liam Hicks' two-run homer put Tampa Bay ahead for good before Victor Mesa added an RBI single. Smith-Shawver returned for the fourth but recorded only one out before being replaced by Brent Suter after a Yandy Diaz double, leaving him with a 7.71 ERA through his first five starts of the season.