Smith-Shawver did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Smith-Shawver allowed a run in the second inning before Tommy Edman took him deep for a two-run homer in the third. Atlanta has made it clear that the right-hander will get an opportunity to show what he can do as part of a six-man rotation, however any further success could give him a shot at a permanent role should the club eventually return to five starters. Smith-Shawver has allowed nine runs across 13.2 innings through three starts this season. He's lined up for another difficult matchup Tuesday against the Nationals.