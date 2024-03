Atlanta reassigned Lopez to minor-league camp March 5.

Lopez didn't make much of a push for a spot on the Opening Day roster, as Atlanta had several other players with prior MLB experience competing with him for a utility role. The 27-year-old switch hitter, who appeared in 76 big-league games with the Reds over the past three seasons, is expected to report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the 2024 campaign.