Lopez made an immediate impact, preventing a run with a nice diving stop for the third out of the second inning. He then doubled home a run in the bottom half of the frame. Lopez joined the major league club Saturday amid the Reds' COVID-19 outbreak. He was later ejected along with manager David Bell in the fourth inning for arguing called strikes.