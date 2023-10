Lopez elected free agency Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lopez appeared in just one game in the majors this season, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored on Sept. 9 against St. Louis. Otherwise, he spent all season with Triple-A Louisville and slashed .292/.401/.408 with 43 RBI across 556 plate appearances. Lopez's solid statline gives him a good chance to latch on with another franchise.