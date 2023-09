The Reds returned Lopez to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was temporarily added to Cincinnati's 26-man and 40-man rosters Friday when Stuart Fairchild (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, and Lopez will return to the minors after going 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run in his lone appearance. Since Lopez is not on the 40-man roster, he's not a likely bet to receive another chance in the big leagues this season.