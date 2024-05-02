Riley went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

That's now five hits in the last four games for Riley, while Wednesday's three-bagger was his first extra-base hit since April 17. The third baseman is slashing a disappointing .235/.311/.387 through 29 contests with two homers and 16 RBI, but he still sports an 89th percentile barrel rate and 85th percentile hard-hit rate on the season, and there's little cause for worry about his slow first month.