Braves' Brian McCann: Drives in two
McCann went 1-for-3 a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
McCann (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Wednesday and hit seventh in the order. He made an immediate impact, swatting a two-RBI double in the second inning to give the Braves the lead. It was his first extra-base hit of the season, though he's only accrued 23 plate appearances. He appears to be the Braves primary catcher but will lose at least some playing time to Tyler Flowers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...