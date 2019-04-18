McCann went 1-for-3 a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

McCann (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Wednesday and hit seventh in the order. He made an immediate impact, swatting a two-RBI double in the second inning to give the Braves the lead. It was his first extra-base hit of the season, though he's only accrued 23 plate appearances. He appears to be the Braves primary catcher but will lose at least some playing time to Tyler Flowers.