Atlanta recalled Tromp from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Tromp replaces Travis d'Arnaud on the roster after d'Arnaud was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion Sunday. The backstop will operate as Sean Murphy's backup while he's with Atlanta.
More News
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Healthy for spring training•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Aggravates quad injury•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Shelved with quad strain•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Contract selected by Atlanta•